Denmark foreign minister to visit China from Aug 16 to 19
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:58 IST
Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, will visit China from Aug. 16 to 19, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
