School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

A 24-year-old school teacher was injured after she fell off an auto-rickshaw when three people snatched her mobile phone in south Delhis Saket area, police said on Monday.Police received information about the incident on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage of the area are being checked, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old school teacher was injured after she fell off an auto-rickshaw when three people snatched her mobile phone in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Monday.

Police received information about the incident on Friday afternoon. The teacher, a resident of Jawhar Park in Devli, was returning home from her school on an auto-rickshaw when near Khoka Market in Saket three bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone, a police officer said.

She fell from the auto and sustained injuries, the officer said. A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused. CCTV footage of the area are being checked, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

