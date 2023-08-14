Man held for flashing minor girl in local train in Thane
The incident took place on Saturday night in the air-conditioned local train, senior police inspector Pandhari Kandhe of Thane Government Railway Police GRP said.When the train left from Kalwa, the accused, who was sitting opposite to the woman and her daughter, allegedly flashed the girl and made some gestures, the official said.
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly flashing a minor girl when she was travelling with her mother in a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night in the air-conditioned local train, senior police inspector Pandhari Kandhe of Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) said.
When the train left from Kalwa, the accused, who was sitting opposite to the woman and her daughter, allegedly flashed the girl and made some gestures, the official said. The girl's mother raised an alarm following which the accused was nabbed and handed over to the Thane GRP, he said.
The accused, identified as Krishna Rathod, was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
