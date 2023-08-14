8 people booked over inflammatory social media post in UP's Bareilly
Eight people have been booked for allegedly making an inflammatory post and spreading it on social media in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said a video clipping of Muharram, along with objectionable remarks, was posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, by a person identified as Nazim Raza. It was made viral by seven others with the intention to trigger communal disturbance, the police said.
A case was registered at Hafiaganj police station against Nazim Raza alias Saddam, Owaisi, Sohil, Mustafa, Arman, Tahir Hussain and two persons named Salman.
Agarwal said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.
