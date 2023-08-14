German network regulator names 2nd managing director of Rosneft Deutschland
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's network regulator on Monday said it had appointed Udo Giegerich as a second managing director of the German subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft , Rosneft Deutschland, which Berlin put under a trusteeship last year.
The regulator said Giegerich was a proven financial expert as a former finance chief at various companies and would be responsible for Rosneft Deutschland's finance department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nine people killed in fierce storms in central Russia - emergency service officials
Putin says Russian Navy to receive 30 new ships this year
Russia says it brought down three Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow, nobody hurt
Russia says it brought down three Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow, nobody hurt
Zelenskiy expects Russia to resume attacks on Ukraine's power grid