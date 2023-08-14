German network regulator names 2nd managing director of Rosneft Deutschland

Germany's network regulator on Monday said it had appointed Udo Giegerich as a second managing director of the German subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft , Rosneft Deutschland, which Berlin put under a trusteeship last year.

The regulator said Giegerich was a proven financial expert as a former finance chief at various companies and would be responsible for Rosneft Deutschland's finance department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)