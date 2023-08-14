Left Menu

Three-tier security for Independence Day in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:09 IST
Three-tier security for Independence Day in Kashmir
A three-tier security blanket involving helicopter reconnaissance and drone surveillance has been planned to ensure smooth and peaceful Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Authorities have said internet services will not be suspended during the celebrations as used to be done until a few years ago.

Elite SOG personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police assisted by other security forces have started carrying out area domination exercises around city centre Lal Chowk and Bakshi stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in the valley, officials said.

They said unlike past years, there are no barricades in the city but the security forces are randomly frisking vehicles and passersby to keep anti-national elements at bay.

''We have made adequate security arrangements. As there are more events planned this year, we will provide three-tier security. There will be drone surveillance, helicopter recce as well,'' Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

He said the arrangements have been made in a way that no one should be inconvenienced.

''The lieutenant governor is going to inaugurate the Ghanta Ghar project. We have made arrangements to ensure that the businessmen or ordinary people are not inconvenienced,'' he said.

Kumar also said internet services, which used to be suspended for security reasons before 2019, will continue uninterrupted in Kashmir on Independence Day.

''There will be no suspension of internet services on Independence Day. We have not done it for the past three years. Schools will be open, shops will be open, traffic will ply as usual. I have appealed to people to participate in numbers in the Independence Day functions,'' he added.

