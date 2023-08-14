Himalaya Wellness Company Partners with the Southern Command Unit of Indian Army to Create Pune's First Tiranga Tunnel

Himalaya Wellness Company, a leading wellness brand committed to promoting health and well-being, collaborates with and supports the Southern Command Indian Army and the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation's (SEBC) ambitious project, Tiranga Tunnel, aimed at preserving Pune's unique biodiversity.

The Indian Army, known for its dedication to safeguarding the nation and natural resources, has taken the initiative to preserve Pune Cantonment's ecological balance. The region, situated near the biodiverse Western Ghats, faces numerous environmental challenges, including declining tree cover and increasing pollution. The Southern Command Indian Army, in collaboration with Himalaya Wellness Company, has conceptualized the Tiranga Tunnel project as a historic endeavor to protect nature's treasures and promote environmental responsibility.

The Tiranga Tunnel, a symbol of national unity and environmental consciousness, will be located at the entrance of the Southern Command Headquarters, Pune, honoring the prestigious Southern Command of the Indian Army. The tunnel embodies their commitment to sustainable development and ecological preservation. The arch has twelve exquisitely designed tunnels, each adorned with the colors of our national flag - Saffron and White bougainvillea representing courage and purity, and Green money plants symbolizing prosperity. The floral installations symbolize the unity and harmony that bind our diverse nation together. With a width of 13 meters and a towering height of 4.5 meters, the Tiranga Tunnel is a majestic monument connecting our glorious past with the promising future. Starting from the statue of revered Field Marshal Manekshaw, the Tiranga Tunnel will lead us to the entrance of the Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command, inaugurated the initiative on India's 77th Independence Day, marking a historic step towards safeguarding the environment and showcasing the Indian Army's commitment toward serving the nation and conserving biodiversity.

The anticipated outcomes of the Tiranga Tunnel include improved biodiversity conservation, increased awareness about ecological preservation, and setting a benchmark for sustainable development on military lands.

''We are honored to be part of this historic initiative. As a wellness company, we have always prioritized environmental responsibility and community outreach through our 'Care for Earth' initiative. Our collaboration with the Indian Army is a testament to our shared commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Joining hands with the Indian Army in this noble endeavor strengthens our resolve to contribute to a greener, healthier future. We hope that by supporting this historic biodiversity project and the construction of the Tiranga Tunnel, we will be able to raise awareness about the need for maintaining nature's abundance and promoting green initiatives,'' shares K G Umesh, Director-Human Resources, at Himalaya Wellness Company.

Himalaya Wellness Company remains steadfast in supporting such innovative environmental efforts. The Company is committed to making a positive impact on the environment.

About Himalaya Wellness Company: In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests surrounding Deharadun. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also the environment. With their ''head-to-heel'' range of products, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.

Seeped in a legacy of researching nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, efficacious, and trustworthy.

