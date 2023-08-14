Man arrested for pelting stones at corporate office of news channel

Kerala police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly pelting stones at the corporate office of a private television channel here.

Police said Sooraj, a Thiruvananthapuram native, was arrested for throwing stones at the office of Asianet News here at around 4.30 AM on Monday.

The accused flung stones and beer bottles, damaging the front glass panes of the building and also the car of a staff there. ''He was drunk at the time of the incident,'' a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)