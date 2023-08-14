Left Menu

ED arrests former Rajasthan joint director in DA-linked money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former joint director of Rajasthan's department of information technology and communication (DOIT&C) has been arrested on money laundering charges linked to a case of possession of alleged disproportionate assets against him and others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

Ved Prakash Yadav was arrested on August 9 after his premises in Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) were searched by the agency.

He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court in Jaipur that sent him to ED custody till August 14, the central agency said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering against Yadav stems from an FIR of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) when he was posted as the joint director of the DOIT&C.

The ACB complaint alleged that during file scanning work at the UID branch of DoIT&C, two bags were found in an almirah filled with Rs 2.31 crore cash in the denomination of of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 apart from a one kg gold bar valued at Rs 61.80 lakh allegedly belonging to Yadav.

The ACB later filed a charge sheet against Yadav for ''acquiring disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.35 crore during the period 31.03.1994 to 21.05.2023,'' the ED said.

The ED said it seized sale deeds of properties, ''incriminating'' documents and electronic devices during the raids it carried out at the premises of Yadav. The DOI&C, according to its website, is tasked for the computerisation and IT enablement for framing policy, planning, implementation and monitoring of information and Communication technologies and e-governance projects of Rajasthan.

