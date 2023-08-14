954 personnel awarded Police Medals on Independence Day, 2023

A total of 954 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2023. President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to 01 CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.

Among the majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region are being awarded for their gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from J&K Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

