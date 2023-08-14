Chhattisgarh: Two boys drown in water-filled pit at abandoned quarry in Bilaspur

Two boys drowned while bathing in a water-filled pit at an abandoned quarry in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the abandoned murram quarry on Bahtarai-Bijaur road under Sarkanda police station area on Sunday evening, said J P Gupta, station house officer (SHO) of Sarkanda.

Abhishek Ahirwar and Ishan Ahirwar, both aged 12 years, were bathing in the pit when they drowned, he said. Some locals informed the relatives of the boys and called an ambulance, the official said. Locals and relatives fished out the children from the pit and rushed them to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), where they were declared dead, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding that the boys were related to each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)