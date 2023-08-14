Left Menu

SC permits mentioning of plea before Allahabad HC CJ against Railways’ demolition drive in Mathura

The Supreme Court Monday granted those affected by the railways demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh the liberty to move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the move.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:42 IST
SC permits mentioning of plea before Allahabad HC CJ against Railways’ demolition drive in Mathura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday granted those affected by the railways' demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh the liberty to move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the move. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submission that there was an urgency as the railways was going ahead with its demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions and that the high court was closed today. “This matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP. They have been there since the 1800s...There was an injunction suit pending against the notice for demolition. Unfortunately, the high court is closed,” a lawyer said during a brief mention, and requested the apex court to list the matter for hearing today iteself.

The petition can be mentioned before the Chief Justice of the high court, the CJI said.

“We will give you liberty to move the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Please approach the high court,” the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023