Maharashtra: 256 Agniveers attested after completion of 24-week training in Nagpur

The second batch of 256 Agniveers were attested after completing 24 weeks of training at Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre BGRC at Kamptee in Maharashtras Nagpur on Monday. Commandant, BGRC Brigadier K Anand presided over the parade and impressed upon Agniveers that becoming a soldier is a matter of pride and an onerous responsibility.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:48 IST
The second batch of 256 Agniveers were attested after completing 24 weeks of training at Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre (BGRC) at Kamptee in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday. As per a Defence release, the attestation parade marks the successful culmination of 24 weeks of rigorous training, which includes physical training, drill, firing, tactical training and a week-long ex-camp. Commandant, BGRC Brigadier K Anand presided over the parade and impressed upon Agniveers that becoming a soldier is a matter of pride and an onerous responsibility. He exhorted the Agniveers to commit themselves to the service of the nation physically and mentally in all aspects. The outstanding performers of the batch were given prizes under various categories based on their performance, and the parents were bestowed with 'Gaurav Padak' recognising their contribution to nation building, the release said.

Agniveer Baraiya Mansing Jethurbhai was adjudged as the best soldier of the second batch, it stated.

