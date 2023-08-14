Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi allocated Vigilance, Services portfolios: Notification

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi has been allocated Vigilance and Services departments following the competent authority's approval, according to an official notification issued on Monday.

With this, the number of portfolios held by Atishi has risen to 14.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 8 made the recommendation to allocate the two departments, which were earlier handled by Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, to Atishi.

The Lt Governor, in consultation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has allocated the Services and Vigilance departments to Atishi in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding, the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated.

The recommendation of the chief minister to allocate the new portfolios to Atishi was received by the LG's office on August 8, officials said.

Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his approval on August 12, the day the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 was notified, they said.

Besides the two new departments, Atishi holds charge of 12 others including Education, Finance, Revenue, Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Power, Tourism, and Planning.

