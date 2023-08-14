Left Menu

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

14-08-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday, the province's media office said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Afghanistan's Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

