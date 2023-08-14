Left Menu

Murder convict hangs self in Jaipur Central Jail

A judicial probe will be conducted into the matter, they added.The murder convict Sandeep Parashar allegedly hanged himself from a grill in the bathroom of the jail on Sunday evening, Lalkothi SHO Ravindra Singh said. Parashar was recently arrested and was lodged in the central jail again before the incident took place, the SHO said, adding that a judicial inquiry will be conducted.

A 35-year-old convict allegedly hanged himself inside a bathroom in the central jail here, police said on Monday. A judicial probe will be conducted into the matter, they added.

The murder convict Sandeep Parashar allegedly hanged himself from a grill in the bathroom of the jail on Sunday evening, Lalkothi SHO Ravindra Singh said. The body was shifted to a mortuary and a postmortem was conducted on Monday, Singh said.

Parashar was serving his sentence at Jaipur Central Jail when he was shifted to open jail in Sanganer here a few months ago on the grounds of good conduct but he escaped from there. Parashar was recently arrested and was lodged in the central jail again before the incident took place, the SHO said, adding that a judicial inquiry will be conducted.

