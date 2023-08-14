Left Menu

Arms supplier arrested in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 24-year-old arms supplier with five illegal pistols, officials said on Monday.

Anil Sharma, a resident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, was supplying illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the last two years, the police officials said.

Police received a tip-off on August 9, following which a trap was laid near Ghevra Mod and Sharma was arrested with five pistols, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

Sharma revealed that he got into the business of supplying illegal arms in Khargone. His relatives live in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and therefore, he visited the district regularly and came in contact with local criminals, police said.

He started selling pistols in the area that he used to procure from a Khargone-based supplier. He had come to Delhi to deliver a consignment of pistols to one of his contacts at Ghevra Mod, they said.

