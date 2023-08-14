Left Menu

Iran judiciary says suspects in Shiraz shrine attack are foreigners - Mizan

Iran has detained eight suspects related to Sunday's attack on Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, the judiciary said on Monday, adding that all were foreigners. One person was killed and ten people were wounded, Iran's Nournews reported, calling it a "terrorist attack" on the shrine known as Shah Cheragh.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:35 IST
Iran has detained eight suspects related to Sunday's attack on Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, the judiciary said on Monday, adding that all were foreigners. One person was killed and ten people were wounded, Iran's Nournews reported, calling it a "terrorist attack" on the shrine known as Shah Cheragh. Authorities said a man had opened fire at the shrine before being arrested.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency said the main perpetrator was identified as a citizen of Tajikistan while the nationalities of the other suspects, all foreign nationals, remained unknown. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the shrine, where 15 people were killed in an attack last October claimed by Islamic State.

The militant group has claimed other attacks in Iran, including the deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

