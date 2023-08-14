Left Menu

Body of seer found with limbs tied in Rajasthan's Kuchaman

The body of a 72-year-old seer with hands, legs and mouth tied was found in Rajasthans Kuchaman district on Monday, police said.The seer, Mohan Das, had been living in the Rasal village for the last 15 years. The body with hands, legs and mouth tied was found, raising suspicion of murder.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:38 IST
Body of seer found with limbs tied in Rajasthan's Kuchaman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 72-year-old seer with hands, legs and mouth tied was found in Rajasthan's Kuchaman district on Monday, police said.

The seer, Mohan Das, had been living in the Rasal village for the last 15 years. He was found dead by villagers in the morning following which they informed the police, they said.

''The seer was living alone. The body with hands, legs and mouth tied was found, raising suspicion of murder. We have registered a case of murder and investigation is being done,'' Kuchaman City SHO Suresh Kumar said.

He said the post-mortem is being conducted after which the body will be handed over to the family members who live in the same village.

Police said the saint had gone to sleep in his room on Sunday night after talking to villagers in the evening. On Monday, the villagers found him lying dead on the floor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023