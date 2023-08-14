W Cape Police officers urged to remain vigilant

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, has called on police officials to continue to be vigilant on and off duty to curb the attacks and killings directed at them during the life-threatening situations they constantly face.

The appeal was made following an attack on police officials while on duty on Friday evening in Zwide, as well as the fatal killing of an off-duty Sergeant in Tsolo on Saturday.

In the first incident, it is alleged that at around 22:10 on Friday, two SAPS Kwazakele members were on duty when they stopped at the corners of Malcomson and Mbolekwa Streets in Zwide, Gqeberha, to ascertain if all was in order at a local shop.

The driver was out of the vehicle at the time. His colleague, who was still in the vehicle was approached by an unknown male, who was banging on the window. At the same time, shots were fired at the officers and the Sergeant who was outside returned fire. The Sergeant sustained three gunshots wounds on his arm and legs.

While investigators were busy at the crime scene, it was established that the alleged suspect was lying injured in a yard in Mgona Street with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 9mm pistol, with the serial number removed, was found next to him.

Both the injured Sergeant and the suspect were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, aged 30, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. He is expected to appear in court soon.

In another unrelated incident, police are searching for a friend of 50-year-old Sergeant, who was shot and killed while off duty on Saturday at Langeni Sawmill location in Tsolo, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that at about 9.40pm, the police official and his friend were drinking at the local tavern. When they left, security guards heard gunshots and on investigating, found the policeman dead inside his vehicle.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The friend had disappeared with the police officer’s service pistol. The officer was identified as Sgt Obey Sotewu from the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit in Mthatha.

The motive for the killing is unknown as yet and police are searching for the suspect. An arrest is imminent.

Mene has reiterated that any act of violence against police officers is an attack on the very fabric of society.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and those responsible will be held accountable. Our police officers are the backbone of the community and an attack on them is an attack on all of us.

“We mourn the loss of Sgt Sotewu and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones,” Mene said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)