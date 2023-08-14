Left Menu

General Council of NISD meeting held to review structure, functions and status of programs of NISD

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Saurabh Garg, Secretary, D/o SJ&E, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and the President of GC, NISD was chaired the meeting of the General Council of National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) in the presence of other senior officials.

The main purposes of the meeting was to review the structure, functions and status of programs of NISD. As a precursor to the discussion, the Director, NISD made a brief presentation on NISD and also showcased the Divisions of NISD and their activities through a short video film.

The meeting also covered the agenda items of Annual Report- 2020-2021, 2021-2022, Balance Sheet 2022-23, Status of Training Programs during the Financial Year 2022-23, NISD Course Calendar for 2023-24, MoU with Delhi Police Academy, Reviving Research Division with manpower, Research activities planned by NISD during 2023-24, Commissioning of Broadcast Studio at NISD, Proposed Structure of NISD, Reviving the Publication of National Journal of Social Defence etc.

After the detailed discussion, NISD has been advised to strengthenthe staff positions which would support for increasing the Research and Training activities, and more collaboration with State and Central Institutions in order to broad base the activities across the country. Further, the performance of NISD during F.Y. 2022-23 was reviewed satisfactory. At last, the Secretary of DoSJE told that NISD needs to grow towards Centre of Excellence in the field of Social Defence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

