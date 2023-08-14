Iran says it is committed to resolving nuclear dispute through diplomacy

Iran is committed to resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers through diplomacy, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in a televised news conference on Monday.

"We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal," Amirabdollahian said.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have stalled since last September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)