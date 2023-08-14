Left Menu

KZN police manhunt for murder suspects launched

14-08-2023
A preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • South Africa

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a massive manhunt for at least four armed men who are suspected to be behind a mass shooting which left six people dead and one critically injured at Q Section in Umlazi on Friday night.

Information at this stage suggests that the four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house. One person was shot inside a backroom, whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds.

The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement a few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other one was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them.

It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder, in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally. Reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased was in possession of his identity document.

Three of the suspects have been identified and a 72-hour mobilisation of maximum resources has been activated in search of the suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or alert the police via the MySAPS App.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

