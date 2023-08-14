Left Menu

IED detected in J&K's Baramulla ahead of Independence Day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:05 IST
IED detected in J&K's Baramulla ahead of Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

A day ahead of Independence Day, security forces on Monday detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

A patrolling team of the army and police found the IED in a bag near a college in Kanispora area of the district in the afternoon, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the area which destroyed the IED without causing any damage, they said.

Earlier, a suspicious bag was found by the roadside at Heeri in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

''An explosive shell has been recovered from the bag which was later destroyed by the BDS,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023