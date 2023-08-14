Left Menu

Madagascan president's aide charged in Britain with bribery

The Madagascan president's chief of staff has been arrested in London after being suspected of seeking a bribe from precious stone miner Gemfields , Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:08 IST
Madagascan president's aide charged in Britain with bribery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Madagascan president's chief of staff has been arrested in London after being suspected of seeking a bribe from precious stone miner Gemfields , Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday. Romy Andrianarisoa, who works for Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina, was arrested along with a French associate at a meeting in London where the NCA said they were believed to have attempted to solicit a bribe to secure licences to operate in the African island nation.

Neither spokespeople for Rajoelina's office nor representatives for the suspects were immediately available. The NCA said the pair were seeking around 225,000 pounds ($286,000) in upfront charges as well as a 5% equity stake.

"I am grateful to Gemfields for bringing this matter to our attention and for their ongoing cooperation with the investigation," Andy Kelly, head of the NCA's international corruption unit, said in a statement. "Their quick reactions to engage the NCA have been critical to our ability to pursue this case."

The UK-based miner owns the Faberge jewellery brand, operates ruby and emerald mines in southern Africa and has been exploring setting up operations in countries including Ethiopia and Madagascar. Andrianarisoa, 46, and French national Philippe Tabuteau, 54, appeared in court on Saturday and have been remanded in custody until their next hearing in London on Sept. 8.

Gemfields declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023