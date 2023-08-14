Left Menu

News channel employee hangs self in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

A 31-year-old employee of a national news channel allegedly hanged himself at his house in east Delhis Pandav Nagar on Monday, police said. On opening the room, the body of Akashdeep Shukla was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:40 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 31-year-old employee of a national news channel allegedly hanged himself at his house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Monday, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added.

A police team rushed to the house after a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 10.40 am, a senior police officer said. The room where the victim was present was found bolted from inside, following which a fire brigade was called to break the door. On opening the room, the body of Akashdeep Shukla was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. Based on his wife's statement and spot inspection, no foul play has been noticed so far, the police said, adding that further probe is on.

Shukla hailed from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and worked with a national news channel here, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

