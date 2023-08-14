Left Menu

Maharashtra: Five held with firearms in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thane crime branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested five persons for allegedly possessing firearms from various locations in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Police seized a country-made pistol, two magazines, 37 live cartridges from one Munna Dubey, a murder case accused, from Navi Mumbai and on the information given by him nabbed four more persons recently, an officer said.

The arrested persons are history sheeters involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, and rape, said senior police inspector Maloji Shinde, AEC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

