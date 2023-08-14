Left Menu

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist's brother raises national flag in Sopore town of JK

I want to tell him, if he is alive, to return under our national flag, Rayees said.Sopore town in north Kashmir was a stronghold of militants and separatists for more than three decades before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:05 IST
The brother of an active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has raised the national flag at his house in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rayees Ahmad, the brother of Javed Ahmad who joined the terrorist ranks in 2009, waved the national tricolour from the first-floor veranda of his house.

''I waved the tricolour on my own will. There was no pressure on me from anyone. This is the flag of my country which gives us everything. My brother made a mistake. I want to tell him, if he is alive, to return under our national flag,'' Rayees said.

Sopore town in north Kashmir was a stronghold of militants and separatists for more than three decades before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Several top separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Gani Bhat and Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, belonged to this area.

