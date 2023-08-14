Left Menu

Prasar Bharati deploys 41 cameras for live coverage of I-Day celebrations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:28 IST
Prasar Bharati deploys 41 cameras for live coverage of I-Day celebrations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prasar Bharati has deployed 41 cameras, including five robotic cameras, for live coverage of the 77th Independence Day celebrations that will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, said 36 cameras have been installed on the Red Fort premises from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on Tuesday morning. The Independence Day celebrations will be telecast on Doordarshan and its regional channels and the national channels of All India Radio.

Five cameras have been deployed at Rajghat, where the Prime Minister will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras, four cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and one on a scissor crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event, an official statement said.

Independence Day this year will also see the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021.

Prasar Bharati has deployed two women camerapersons for coverage of the Independence Day celebrations.

The live coverage will be carried across the Doordarshan network with sign language translation on DD News and a simultaneous live stream on YouTube.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023