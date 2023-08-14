US envoy visits Gulf to help expand Yemen truce, launch peace process -State Dept.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen will visit the Gulf on Monday "to advance ongoing un-led efforts to expand the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Tim Lenderking "will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, Emirati, Omani and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and launch an inclusive, UN-mediated political process while ensuring continued efforts to ease the economic crisis and suffering of Yemenis," the department added.

