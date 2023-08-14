Left Menu

MP: Man throws stones at Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train for 'fun'; arrested

PTI | Morena | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A window pane of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was damaged after a 20-year-old man allegedly threw stones at the semi high-speed train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station when the train was on its way to the national capital and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the accused hours later, he said.

A window pane of the Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) Vande Bharat Express got damaged in the stone-pelting incident which created panic among passengers, Gwalior's RPF inspector Sanjay Kumar Arya said.

After examining CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20), on Sunday night and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused ''admitted'' to have pelted stones at the premium train and said he did so for ''fun'', the official stated.

No criminal record of the arrested man was found, but further investigation was underway, he said. The Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) Vande Bharat Express was launched in April this year.

Separately, the RPF apprehended seven minors from the Birla Nagar area in Gwalior for their alleged involvement in multiple incidents of stone-pelting at trains in the past, said the official.

These minors were counselled and later handed over to their families, who were asked not to send their children to play near railway tracks, he said.

