Woman hangs self in UP's Budaun after fiance calls off wedding

The couple was supposed to get married on April 22 this year but Vikas cancelled the wedding 20 days earlier saying he doubter her character, the police said.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself here after her fiance refused to marry her, police said on Monday. The body of Sapna, daughter of a sub-inspector in the GRP, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house in the Ughaiti area here on Sunday, they added.

Before allegedly dying by suicide, the woman recorded a video where she spoke about the hardships being faced by her family to find a fresh match for her after her fiance called off the wedding, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap Singh said the police have taken note of Sapna's video that went viral on social media and will verify its authenticity.

According to police, Sapna got engaged to Vikas, a resident of Wazirganj here, on July 8, 2022. The couple was supposed to get married on April 22 this year but Vikas cancelled the wedding 20 days earlier saying he doubter her character, the police said.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination, they added. Once the deceased's relatives lodge a complaint, appropriate action will be ensured by registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

