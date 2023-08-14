Left Menu

14-08-2023
deRivaz & Ives Auction Vintage Film Memorabilia with The Barsaat and Bharat Auction
New Delhi (India), August 14: As the nation prepares to commemorate its Independence Day, deRivaz & Ives, India's pioneering auction house, is excited to announce the much-anticipated Barsaat and Bharat rare and vintage film memorabilia auction. This exceptional event pays tribute to India's glorious cinematic past by offering an extraordinary collection of film memorabilia that reflects the nation's spirit of valour, love, and sacrifice.

The driving force behind deRivaz & Ives, Neville Tuli, elucidates his vision for the event, "This auction marks a deepening commitment to developing the Indian film memorabilia market. Both the Indian art and film memorabilia markets are barely 1% of the global markets. This must change radically." The auction lineup showcases an eclectic assortment, encompassing artefacts from timeless classics such as Barsaat Ki Raat, Shaheed, Haqeeqat, and Mughal-e-Azam. These artefacts, ranging from original release posters to silver gelatin photographic prints, encapsulate the essence of their respective eras.

Adds film historian SMM Ausaja, Senior Vice President at deRivaz & Ives, ''Such auctions not just celebrate cinema, give impetus to the cause of preserving cinema heritage, but also serve as opportunity to galvanise the film fraternity to participate and be proactive towards the larger cause.'' A standout highlight of the event is the original release poster of the beloved film Barsaat Ki Raat, meticulously designed by PamArt. This poster is more than an artwork; it embodies an era of melodies and emotions that resonate to this day. The auction also features the first release poster of Dil Tera Deewana, infusing the auction with the essence of monsoon romance.

The auction's treasure trove includes an extraordinary set of thirty silver gelatin photographic prints, offering a unique glimpse into luminaries like Kishore Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Sunil Dutt and others, engaging Indian troops during the tumultuous Indo-Pakistan and Chinese wars of the 1960s.

The auction embodies a tribute to the spirit of India's past, celebrating the cinematic masterpieces that have shaped the nation's identity. This extraordinary venture will take place from August 15 to 19, 2023, exclusively on the www.derivaz-ives.com website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

