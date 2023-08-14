Left Menu

I-Day: Maharashtra gets 76 police medals, including 33 for gallantry for 2021 Gadchiroli encounter in which 27 Naxalites were killed

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has received 76 police medals as per the announcement made by the Union Home Ministry on Monday on the eve of Independence Day, including President's Police Medal for Gallantry for 33 personnel of Gadchiroli police for the Mardintola encounter in November 2021 in which 27 Naxalites were eliminated.

Among the 27 Naxalites who were killed was Milind Teltumbde, a top leader of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Maharashtra has got the second highest number of President's Police Medal for Gallantry, an official pointed out.

The police medals recognise personnel from forces across the country for gallantry as well as distinguished and meritorious service.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) Pravin Salunkhe, Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and Amravati Range Inspector General of Police Jayant Naiknaware have been chosen for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the official said.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Mumbai Police, Pravin Padwal, Anti Corruption Bureau Deputy Inspector General Vijay Patil are among the 40 personnel who have been chosen for the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, he added.

