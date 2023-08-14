Security beefed up in Jharkhand for I-Day celebrations

Security has been beefed up across Jharkhand for the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, officials said.

The main state function will be held at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, where Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hoist the national flag, while Governor C P Radhakrishnan will lead the celebrations in Dumka.

Police officials and personnel will be deployed and a strict vigil will be maintained at Morabadi Ground, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Kishor Kaushal said.

''All visitors will have to undergo proper security check. It will be ensured that no unwanted person enters the venue with any objectionable material,'' he said.

Police will also keep a vigil through CCTV and drone cameras, another police officer said.

Contingents of CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, Jharkhand Jaguar, Uttar Pradesh Police, Jharkhand Armed Police, Ranchi Police, Home Guard and NCC will participate in the parade, according to an official statement.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha has directed officials concerned to ensure proper arrangements for medical checkup, fire management, drinking water and toilets for VIPs and cadets participating in the parade.

An advisory has been issued for traffic management, including the prohibition of entry of heavy vehicles to Ranchi from 6 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, for smooth conduct of the state function. The routes of the heavy vehicles have been diverted. Meanwhile, Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a special weather bulletin for Ranchi and Dumka on Independence Day. Both the places are expected to have cloudy sky and might experience spells of light to moderate rainfall, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)