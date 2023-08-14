Left Menu

Haryana govt will take legal action against those behind Nuh violence: Rao Inderjit Singh

Gursev Singh of Fatehabad district was the other home guard killed in the violence.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government will take legal action against those behind the last month violence in Nuh district, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Monday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The BJP's Gurgaon MP also met the family members of one of the home guards killed in the violence and paid tributes to him.

The state government will take legal action against those guilty, they will not be spared, Singh told reporters after a meeting with officials of the Nuh district administration at the Circuit House. There is peace in Nuh district and police are prepared to thwart any untoward incident, he said and added that it is the responsibility of the administration to protect every citizen of the district. Singh also appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours and maintain harmony.

The administration is holding talks with peace committees by going from village to village.

During a visit to Garhi Wajidpur village in Gurugram district, Singh met the family members of home guard Neeraj, who lost his life in the violence.

''We are completely safe in our country because of brave youngsters like Neeraj. The bravery displayed by Neeraj for the safety of citizens is a matter of pride for all of us. The central and state governments are with his family,'' Singh said. On the demand by family members for a government job for Neeraj's wife, Singh assured them that he would communicate it to the Haryana government.

Gursev Singh of Fatehabad district was the other home guard killed in the violence.

