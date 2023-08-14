DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, AUGUST 14 ** TOKYO - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

** MINSK/MOSCOW - China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, will be on a visit to Russia and Belarus. (To Aug. 19) ** KYIV - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a press conference at the Ukrainian finance ministry during his visit to Kyiv - 1145 GMT

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 (to Aug 28) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 28)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – 76th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 SEATTLE, WA - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hosts meeting of APEC energy ministers in Seattle. NEW DELHI, India – 76th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. TOKYO, Japan – 78th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. LIECHTENSTEIN – 217th Anniversary of Independence. SEATTLE, Washington - APEC Energy Ministers Meeting. (to Aug. 16) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

** BEIJING - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen will pay an official visit to China. (To Aug 19) WARSAW - Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics arrives in Warsaw, meets Polish President Andrzej Duda. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

** KIEV - The U.N. Security Council will meet on Ukraine at the request of Russia "in the light of increasing Western arms transfers to Kiev regime aggravating the crisis around Ukraine and undermining efforts to find a peaceful solution." - 1900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to host Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Berlin. The leaders will discuss topics including security policy and Russia's war in Ukraine. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

SALZBURG, Austria - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Salzburg. The leaders will discuss topics including security policy and Russia's war in Ukraine. MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol in a trilateral summit at Camp David in Maryland.

TRALEE, Ireland - 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To Aug 22) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 31st Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 20 ** BUDAPEST - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Budapest and meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss security, defence industry and economic issues

SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gives his annual National Day Rally speech, his biggest speech each year where he sets out the policy direction for the city-state - 1200 GMT. GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala Presidency election. ECUADOR - Ecuador Referendum Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 10th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 SOUTH AFRICA - China's President Xi Jinping will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Senate Election. BALTIC WAY - 34th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. COLOGNE, Germany - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends opening of gamescom 2023. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Presidency Election. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean National Assembly Election. BALI, Indonesia - 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings. (To Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 34th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. KYIV, Ukraine – 32nd Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 211th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two-day meet (To Aug. 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 79th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. GABON - Gabonese presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 27 ** SAN JOSE - Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to make an official visit to Costa Rica (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 54th session. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 TOLEDO, Spain - EU foreign ministers gather for informal talks in Toledo in Spain – 0800 GMT VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 MANILA - Philippine energy officials led by Secretary Energy Raphael Lotilla speak at a forum on energy transition organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines - 0100 GMT. TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ULAANBAATAR - Pope Francis arrives at Chinggis Khaan international Airport to begin his trip in Mongolia. NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 19th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the State Palace. - 0130 GMT

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia - Pope Francis meets with Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, chairman of Mongolia's parliament, the State Great Khural and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. - 0300 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 NEW DELHI - G20 finance and central bank deputies meet + G20 sherpa meet (To Sept 6).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

JAKARTA - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To Sep. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 51st anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 12th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2023. (To Sept. 17) NEW DELHI - G20 finance and energy ministers meet (To Sept 8). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BOGOTA - Mexican President Lopez Obrador to visit Colombia, where he will meet with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia (To Sept 9). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 MALE - Maldivian Presidency Election. NEW DELHI - G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi (To Sept 10). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SANTIAGO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit Chile, where he will meet with President Gabriel Boric. (To Sept. 11) MOSCOW - Russia holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - UK to host Northern Ireland investment summit (To Sept 13) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 202nd anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 202nd anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 202nd anniversary of Independence. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - EU informal minister economic and financial affairs meeting (To Sept 16). HAVANA - Heads of state and government of G77+China group gather in Havana for summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 MUNICH, Germany - 188th Munich Oktoberfest. (To Oct. 3) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 50th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 VIENNA - IAEA 67th General Conference. (To Sept. 29) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

MURCIA, Spain - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council meeting (To Sept 28) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ESWATINI - Eswatini holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

SLOVAKIA - Slovakian National Council Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

MEXICO CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Mexico to discuss security and arms trafficking. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)