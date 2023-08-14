Goa govt launches 'Gramin Mitra' scheme to provide govt services at people's doorstep, promote

The Goa government on Monday launched its flagship scheme ''Gramin Mitra'' to provide doorstep delivery of government services across the state and promote digital empowerment in rural areas. Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the scheme will bridge the digital divide and promote digital empowerment in the rural parts of the state.

State Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Rohan Khaunte, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present on the occasion.

The launch of the ''Gramin Mitra'' initiative marks a significant step towards bridging the divide between rural and urban Goa, Sawant said. "The programme aims to empower rural communities with access to information and opportunities that can transform their lives and drive socio-economic growth," he said. By bringing selected government services to people's doorsteps, the initiative saves their time and resources and ensures that no one is left behind in the digital age, the chief minister said. "The Gramin Mitra scheme is poised to revolutionise the way public services are delivered in Goa, enabling rural communities to reap the benefits of technology and innovation," he said. Addressing the gathering, Khaunte said the initiative is an important step towards achieving a digital-first state, and the government is committed to working closely with its partners to ensure its success.

Under the initiative, people can request public services by simply calling the dedicated call centre number, which operates from 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week, he said. "The programme will help us accelerate the delivery of e-governance services to rural areas across the state. The implementation of the scheme demonstrates the Goa government's commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for its citizens," the minister said. By bringing government services directly to people's doorsteps, the government aims to enhance public service delivery and foster a digital and inclusive governance system, he added.

