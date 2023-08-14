Left Menu

Govt asks NISD to strengthen staff positions to support research, training activities

After the detailed discussion, the statement said, the NISD has been advised to strengthen the staff positions to support increasing research and training activities, and more collaboration with state and central institutions in order to broad-base the activities across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:51 IST
The government has asked the National Institute of Social Defence to strengthen the staff positions to support research and training activities, according to an official statement.

The National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) is the nodal training and research institute in the field of social defence. The NISD is currently focusing on human resource development in the areas of drug abuse prevention, welfare of senior citizens, transgender welfare and beggary prevention.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, chaired a meeting of the General Council of NISD in the presence of other senior officials, the the ministry said in a statement.

The main purposes of the meeting were to review the structure, functions and status of programmes of NISD. After the detailed discussion, the statement said, the NISD has been advised to strengthen the staff positions to support increasing research and training activities, and more collaboration with state and central institutions in order to broad-base the activities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

