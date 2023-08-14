Left Menu

Man held after car runs over dog in Pune

A man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a dog with his car in Pune, a police official said on Monday.The incident took place at Goodluck Chowk on August 5 and Prasad Nagarkar was held on the complaint of social worker Neena Rai at Deccan police station, he said.The accused did not stop his car after the dog was run over.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:55 IST
Man held after car runs over dog in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a dog with his car in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Goodluck Chowk on August 5 and Prasad Nagarkar was held on the complaint of social worker Neena Rai at Deccan police station, he said.

''The accused did not stop his car after the dog was run over. He was arrested and then released on bail, while his car was seized. He has been charged with rash driving, mischief by killing or maiming animals under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,'' the official said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More led a protest by animal rights activists near the site of the incident on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023