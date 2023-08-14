Russian defence ministry says it scrambled MIG-29 after Norwegian plane nears Russian airspace
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:57 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that it had scrambled a MIG-29 jet after a Norwegian airforce plane neared Russian airspace over the Barents Sea, off Russia's Arctic coast.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the minsitry said that the Norwegian plane had not crossed into Russian airspace.
