Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue found desecrated near Mapusa town in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:00 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue found desecrated near Mapusa town in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Karaswada village near Mapusa town in North Goa has been found desecrated, police said on Monday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi visited the village and assured investigation into the incident, which took place on Sunday night.

Dalvi said the culprits would be identified soon and arrested.

Tension prevailed in the village on Monday morning after the sculpture was found damaged.

Talking to reporters, Carlos Ferreira, the MLA from Aldona in North Goa, said the act was condemnable and added followers of the 17th century Maratha king have decided to install a new statue at the same place as soon as possible.

Prashant Walke of the Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatna, a local outfit, said 'shiv premis' (followers of Shivaji Maharaj) have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"This is an insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The culprits should be identified immediately, arrested and given strict punishment," Walke said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023