India looking at FTAs for strategic considerations also, says Commerce Secretary

India is looking at Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) not only from the trade point of view but also keeping in mind the country's strategic needs, especially with regard to the smooth supply of critical minerals, a top government official said on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India is now looking at FTAs from the point of view of what are the country's strategic needs in addition to trade.

For instance, batteries in electric vehicles require critical minerals. India is in talks with Australia for its smooth supplies.

South American nations Peru and Chile also have huge reserves of critical minerals.

India is looking at commencing negotiations for an FTA with Peru and Chile. These two nations have also expressed interest in a trade pact.

''So, in addition to trade, now, we are looking at FTAs from the point of view of our strategic considerations. So, that is the fresh approach that we are taking in our FTAs,'' Barthwal told reporters here.

Normally, in a trade agreement, two or more countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They Norms are also eased for facilitating trade in services and boosting investments.

Securing a smooth supply of critical minerals will help India in its energy transition.

Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are among the key minerals used in batteries.

As different countries are showing interest in negotiating these agreements with India, ''depending upon capacity and gains from trade, we will be taking up those FTAs,'' Barthwal said.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry informed that talks between India and Australia for a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) are going on. The fifth round of talks concluded on August 11.

Major issues in talks include digital trade, government procurement, and rules of origin.

Exploratory discussions are on to include 15 new areas in CECA, and that include competition policy, MSME, gender, innovation, agri-tech, critical minerals and sports.

On FTA negotiations with Canada, the ministry said the 9th round of talks was held last month. Issues in the negotiations include goods, trade remedies, rules of origin and services.

On the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal said negotiations are underway on a clean economy and fair economy.

''By November, we intend to complete three more rounds (one each in September, October and November). The target is that by the end of November, we substantially close the negotiations for Clean Economy (Pillar III); and Fair Economy (Pillar IV), and we should sign the agreement on Pillar II (Supply Chains),'' Agrawal said.

With regard to pillar-I (trade), India is observing the developments as it has so far decided not to join the talks on this.

IPEF is a US-led initiative with the objective of negotiating rules for tackling 21st-century challenges and promoting fair and resilient trade. US President Joe Biden launched IPEF in May 2022. It has 14 members.

About the FTA review with (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he added that the review has been under consideration for a number of years.

But now, a joint committee for the Asean review has been constituted. It has held two meetings virtually so far.

A decision with regard to the review of the agreement would come up in the ASEAN economic ministers' meeting on August 21 in Indonesia.

''Once the decision to launch the review is taken, then the formal negotiations will be started,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)