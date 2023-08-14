Left Menu

Security beefed up in Noida for I-Day; dog squads, bomb experts check multiplexes, metro stations

The security measures involve a coordinated effort from various divisions, including the dog squad, Pinaka commandos, and bomb disposal squad, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police added.Checking has been intensified at metro stations, hotels, eateries, markets, crucial intersections, malls such as GIP and DLF Mall of India, PVR multiplexes, Ansal Mall, and their surrounding areas, the statement said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:12 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday stepped up security on the eve of Independence Day, with its personnel patrolling areas of high footfall across Noida and Greater Noida. The security teams, along with dog squads and anti-bomb experts, surveilled shopping malls, markets, bus depots, bus stands and metro stations, among others, in the twin cities. Security checks were also carried out inside cinema halls, multiplexes and private establishments such as hotels bordering the national capital Delhi, the police said.

The security drive, which encompasses major establishments and high-footfall areas, aims to deter any potential threats and ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the residents and visitors alike, the police added. ''As per the directives of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, a comprehensive security operation has been launched across all police station areas under the supervision of Additional CP (Law and Order) Anand Kulkarni, ahead of Independence Day,'' the police said in a statement. The security measures involve a ''coordinated effort from various divisions, including the dog squad, Pinaka commandos, and bomb disposal squad'', the Gautam Buddh Nagar police added.

