Argentina raises interest rate, devalues peso after shock primary election -official source
Sunday's primary vote, seen as a reliable bellwether for the upcoming presidential elections, propelled ultra-right libertarian outsider Javier Milei , who wants to axe the central bank and dollarize the economy, to first place with some 30% of the vote. The official peso plunged nearly 18% on Monday morning to just over 350 pesos per dollar and the source said the exchange would be fixed at this rate until the October presidential vote.
Argentina's central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate to 118% from 97% previously, an official source said Monday, adding the country's currency will be devalued to 350 pesos per dollar in the aftermath of a shock primary election. Sunday's primary vote, seen as a reliable bellwether for the upcoming presidential elections, propelled
ultra-right libertarian outsider Javier Milei , who wants to axe the central bank and dollarize the economy, to first place with some 30% of the vote.
The official peso plunged nearly 18% on Monday morning to just over 350 pesos per dollar and the source said the exchange would be fixed at this rate until the October presidential vote. Latin America's third-biggest economy is battling a severe economic crisis with sky-high inflation and dwindling central bank reserves.
