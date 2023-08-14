Mumbai: Man held for fraudulently selling cars hired on rent

A 38-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Mumbai for allegedly selling cars without the knowledge of their legal owners after hiring them on rent, a Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police official said on Monday.

Police seized six cars of different makes worth Rs 42.50 lakh from the accused, identified as Vishal Chalke, said a senior crime branch inspector.

With the recovery of cars, police claim to have cracked cases registered in Mira Road and Kasarvedavli areas in Thane, Virar in Palghar and Dindoshi in Mumbai), he said.

''Chalke used to hire cars from owners and sell them at a lower price,'' the officer said, adding that the police launched the investigation after a complaint was lodged at Mira Road police station in Thane.

At least 25-30 cases of cheating the owners of cars are pending against Chalke in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

