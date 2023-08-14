Homemaker in Telangana fights thief, prevents him from entering her house, video goes viral

In an exemplary display of bravery, a 40-year-old homemaker from Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district fought with a masked thief who tried to enter her house, and prevented him from entering.

A video taken from the CCTV installed in her residence of her confrontation with the assailant went viral, and the district police have formed six special teams to nab the perpetrator.

SP Akhil Mahajan said the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the woman, Pilli Laxmi, came out into her courtyard as her pet dog was continuously barking at about 4 am on Sunday. After she came out, the thief attacked her with an iron rod and Laxmi resisted the thief with great courage and tried to catch him. However, the thief snatched a gold chain that she was wearing and ran away.

