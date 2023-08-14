Left Menu

Homemaker in Telangana fights thief, prevents him from entering her house, video goes viral

In an exemplary display of bravery, a 40-year-old homemaker from Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district fought with a masked thief who tried to enter her house, and prevented him from entering.A video taken from the CCTV installed in her residence of her confrontation with the assailant went viral, and the district police have formed six special teams to nab the perpetrator.SP Akhil Mahajan said the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.According to the police, the woman, Pilli Laxmi, came out into her courtyard as her pet dog was continuously barking at about 4 am on Sunday.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:32 IST
Homemaker in Telangana fights thief, prevents him from entering her house, video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

In an exemplary display of bravery, a 40-year-old homemaker from Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district fought with a masked thief who tried to enter her house, and prevented him from entering.

A video taken from the CCTV installed in her residence of her confrontation with the assailant went viral, and the district police have formed six special teams to nab the perpetrator.

SP Akhil Mahajan said the incident took place during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the woman, Pilli Laxmi, came out into her courtyard as her pet dog was continuously barking at about 4 am on Sunday. After she came out, the thief attacked her with an iron rod and Laxmi resisted the thief with great courage and tried to catch him. However, the thief snatched a gold chain that she was wearing and ran away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023