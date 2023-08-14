Left Menu

Centre grants permission to operate chopper services in two new routes from Manipur

The Centre has written to the Manipur government granting permission to operate helicopter services from two places of the ethnic clash-affected state to neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram, according to an official order.Permission was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA to Churachandpur-Aizawl and KangpokpiSenapati-Dimapur routes.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:36 IST
Centre grants permission to operate chopper services in two new routes from Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has written to the Manipur government granting permission to operate helicopter services from two places of the ethnic clash-affected state to neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram, according to an official order.

Permission was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Churachandpur-Aizawl and Kangpokpi/Senapati-Dimapur routes. Aizawl is the capital of Mizoram while Dimapur is the commercial hub of Nagaland.

''In principle approval is granted for additional flying hours to the State in case the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of these two new routes given the extraordinary circumstances. However, specific proposal for enhancement of flying hours may be submitted to MHA, if so required,'' the order said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, claimed that it has made a demand for the new routes for chopper service, when a delegation of the organisation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on May 30.

Passenger helicopter services are available from Imphal to Churachandpur and Jiribam in Manipur.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023