Centre grants permission to operate chopper services in two new routes from Manipur

The Centre has written to the Manipur government granting permission to operate helicopter services from two places of the ethnic clash-affected state to neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram, according to an official order.

Permission was given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to Churachandpur-Aizawl and Kangpokpi/Senapati-Dimapur routes. Aizawl is the capital of Mizoram while Dimapur is the commercial hub of Nagaland.

''In principle approval is granted for additional flying hours to the State in case the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of these two new routes given the extraordinary circumstances. However, specific proposal for enhancement of flying hours may be submitted to MHA, if so required,'' the order said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, claimed that it has made a demand for the new routes for chopper service, when a delegation of the organisation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on May 30.

Passenger helicopter services are available from Imphal to Churachandpur and Jiribam in Manipur.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

