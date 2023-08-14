Left Menu

Mumbai: 16-year-old boy held for sexual assault of six-year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Monday for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a six-year-old girl in suburban Khar in Mumbai after luring her with chocolates, police said. The teenage boy approached her and lured her with chocolate.

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Monday for allegedly performing unnatural sex with a six-year-old girl in suburban Khar in Mumbai after luring her with chocolates, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the girl was playing outside her house. The teenage boy approached her and lured her with chocolate. He took her to his room where he committed the crime, an official said.

The accused and the victim are residents of the same locality, he said.

''After the incident, the victim was scared and started crying. When her parents asked her the reason, she narrated the incident,'' the official added.

Police registered an FIR on the complaint lodged by the parents of the girl under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 377 (unnatural offences) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

