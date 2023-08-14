Maharashtra: Retired school teacher killed by estranged husband in Nagpur
She had even filed a case against him last year, the official said.Their caretakers spotted the body of the woman but ran away in fear.
A 63-year-old woman was killed with an axe allegedly by her estranged husband in Shambhu Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.
Mukulkumari Sinha was killed with a blow to her head by her husband Purushottam Sinha (66) on Sunday morning, the Koradi police station official said.
''She is a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher. The couple was having a long-standing dispute and stayed on different floors of their house, while their two children reside in Delhi and Mumbai. She had even filed a case against him last year,'' the official said.
''Their caretakers spotted the body of the woman but ran away in fear. Police was alerted by someone from the vicinity. Purushottam surrendered some time later. He has been charged with murder,'' the official said.
