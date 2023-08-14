Left Menu

Maharashtra: Retired school teacher killed by estranged husband in Nagpur

She had even filed a case against him last year, the official said.Their caretakers spotted the body of the woman but ran away in fear.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:42 IST
Maharashtra: Retired school teacher killed by estranged husband in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year-old woman was killed with an axe allegedly by her estranged husband in Shambhu Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Mukulkumari Sinha was killed with a blow to her head by her husband Purushottam Sinha (66) on Sunday morning, the Koradi police station official said.

''She is a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher. The couple was having a long-standing dispute and stayed on different floors of their house, while their two children reside in Delhi and Mumbai. She had even filed a case against him last year,'' the official said.

''Their caretakers spotted the body of the woman but ran away in fear. Police was alerted by someone from the vicinity. Purushottam surrendered some time later. He has been charged with murder,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023